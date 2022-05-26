West Virginia’s 2022 football schedule is starting to come together.

The program released the information for five of its games in the upcoming season, including the kick times and television channels for all three of the team’s Thursday night games.

WVU opens the season in the national spotlight when it opens its season against Pitt on Thursday, Sept. 1. That game will kick off at Heinz Field at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.

The following two weeks will be played in Morgantown and shown on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. WVU will host the Kansas Jayhawks to open Big 12 play at 6 p.m. ET on Sept. 10. The following Saturday, the Mountaineers play Towson at 1 p.m. ET.

West Virginia gets a short week after facing the Tigers and make the trip to Blacksburg to defend the Black Diamond Trophy on Thursday, Sept. 22. That game will be shown on ESPN at 7:30 p.m. ET.

West Virginia gets one more Thursday clash three weeks later when it hosts Baylor on FS1. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET.

With the exception of that Baylor game, the times and broadcast information for all Big 12 games after Oct. 1 will be released on either a 12-day or six-day window before the game. WVU’s clash with Oklahoma State on Nov. 26 will be shown on an ESPN platform, however that information will be officially announced within one of the normal selection windows.