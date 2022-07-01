With the 2022 West Virginia University football season opener just two months away, the Mountaineer Ticket Office has announced that mini-package and single-game tickets, including away matchups at Pitt and Virginia Tech, will go on sale to the public on Wednesday, July 6, at 9 a.m.

Tickets will be available for purchase online at WVUGAME.com, by calling 1-800-WVU GAME or in-person at the Mountaineer Ticket Office inside the WVU Coliseum.

Single-game tickets will be available for games against Kansas, Towson, Baylor, TCU and Kansas State. The Oklahoma game is only available as part of a mini-package at this time. As part of the four-tier pricing system, prices will be based on where fans want to sit in Milan Puskar Stadium if tickets are available for their preferred section. A ticket in the red tier-one sections are priced the highest and have not previously been available to the general public until this season with tiered pricing.

Tickets in the gold tier-two sections and orange tier-three sections are priced at a mid-point, while green tier-four sections are the lowest priced seats for a 2022 single-game or mini-package ticket. Pricing for the green tier-four sections mirrors the single game pricing model used in recent seasons. To see the tiered pricing chart on WVUsports.com, CLICK HERE.

Fans are encouraged to utilize the ‘Pick Your Own Seat’ option on WVUGAME.com for single-game purchases. The seats, available online at WVUGAME.com, are the best possible available at the time, pending completion of season ticket and mini-package sales.

Two mini-packages also are still available and each feature three games at a significant savings over the single-game price for those contests. Fans can choose the Gold package, which consists of the Kansas, TCU and Oklahoma games, with prices starting at $195 per package based on tiered sections in the stadium. The Blue mini-package features Baylor, Kansas State and Oklahoma with a per-ticket price beginning at $200, based on seat location and availability.

For information on discounted rates for groups of 20 or more, contact the Mountaineer Ticket Office at 1-800-WVU GAME, as group discounts are not available online.

The matchup with Towson has been designated as a Family Day with four tickets and a $25 concession voucher included in each package. A Towson game Family Day package starts as low as $150 depending on seat location.

Tickets for West Virginia’s road contests at Pitt, Virginia Tech, Texas, Texas Tech, Iowa State and Oklahoma State also are on sale at WVUGAME.com.

West Virginia opens the 2022 season with the 105th edition of the Backyard Brawl at Pitt on Sept. 1, at Heinz Field.