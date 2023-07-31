MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – If Big 12 Football Media Days didn’t signal the start of football season, the first week of fall camp certainly will, and it is finally here.

Players will report to camp on Tuesday, and the first practice – which will be closed to the media – is scheduled for Wednesday. Head coach Neal Brown will speak after practice at 12:45 p.m.

Thursday’s practice will be the first of fall camp that is open to the media, and offensive coordinator Chad Scott and defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley will speak after practice.

Fans are invited to attend Fan Day on the Milan Puskar Stadium concourse on August 5 from 9:30 a.m.-11 a.m. There will be autograph opportunities, and fans are invited to watch practice in the stadium until 12:45 p.m. Fans should enter through the stadium’s West Gate on the press box side, which will open at 9:20 a.m. Admission to the event is free of charge.

WVU will host 15 total practices during fall camp from August 2-August 21 leading up to the first game-week prior to the season opener at Penn State. The Mountaineers will travel to State College to take on the Nittany Lions on Saturday, September 2 at 7:30 p.m. on NBC.

A total of nine WVU players earned at least one preseason All-Big 12 honor, while center Zach Frazier was tabbed as a preseason All-American.

A full breakdown on all WVU position groups can be found here.