WVU football (0-1) looks for its first win of the season with another regional clash on Saturday at home against Duquesne (1-0).

Here’s everything you need to know about the Mountaineers’ home opener.

WVU football vs. Duquesne game information

Date: Sept. 9, 2023

Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

Location: Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, West Virginia

TV channel: Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Stream: ESPN+

Radio: Find your local affiliate of the Mountaineer Sports Network

WVU record: 0-1

Duquesne record: 1-0

Tickets: SeatGeek

Series history: West Virginia leads 4-3-1 since 1914

Last meeting: Duquesne won 19-0 in Morgantown, West Virginia (1935)

WVU football vs. Duquesne matchup preview

Last weekend, WVU football opened its season on one of the sports’ biggest stages against one of the best teams in the country. This week, the Mountaineers play their home opener against an FCS opponent.

Week 1 and Week 2 could not be any more different.

Now the official signal-caller of the WVU offense, junior quarterback Garrett Greene hopes to bounce back from a shaky performance (16-of-27 passing, 162 yards) at No. 7 Penn State in his debut as the long-term starter.

Greene and sophomore running back CJ Donaldson combined for 162 rushing yards and two touchdowns. They are both expected to lead the WVU ground game this season.

Wide receiver Devin Carter (6 receptions, 90 yards) and tight end Kole Taylor (2 receptions, 31 yards) – both transfers from Power-5 schools – led WVU in receiving, which could foreshadow a busy season for the two veteran pass catchers. Freshman receiver Traylon Ray hauled in a pair of receptions and was targeted a handful of times as well.

The Dukes enter the regional matchup with a clean 1-0 record after defeating DII Edinboro 49-7 at home last weekend. Missouri transfer Taj Butts – a redshirt sophomore running back – leads the Duquesne offense. The former three-star recruit ran for 108 yards on 10 carries in the win over Edinboro.

WVU has never lost to an FCS team since the subdivision’s inception in 1978.

Mountaineer GameDay

WVU fans can begin every game day with Mountaineer GameDay. The pregame show returns to its regular time slot on Saturday from 10 a.m.-noon.

The award-winning WVU football pregame show will get fans up to speed on the latest news right up until an hour before kickoff as co-hosts Nick Farrell and Amanda Mazey bring you the latest news with GBN’s Anjelica Trinone and Ryan Decker.