Harrison County's Lincoln High School shuts down football for 2 weeks after COVID-19 positive
Confederate Monument in Bentonville Square removed
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Jim Justice schedules Wednesday's virtual COVID-19 briefing for 12:30 p.m.
Live
President Gordon Gee sends letter admonishing WVU students for not following COVID-19 guidelines at bars
Harrison County’s Lincoln High School shuts down football for 2 weeks after COVID-19 positive
President Gordon Gee sends letter admonishing WVU students for not following COVID-19 guidelines at bars
WV DHHR confirms 135 new cases, 8 additional deaths on Wednesday; active case total continues to rise above 2,100
WVU Starbucks temporarily closed following COVID-19 exposure
Marion County’s “Mini Givers” are giving back to their community
WVU Football
Daily WV Illustrated Report 9.1.20 Night
Daily WV Illustrated Report 9.1.20 Afternoon
Big 12 releases week one television selections
Daily WV Illustrated Report 8.31.20 Night
Daily WV Illustrated Report 8.31.20 Afternoon
Daily WV Illustrated Report 8.30.20 Night
Daily WV Illustrated Report 8.30.20 Afternoon
WVU wide receiver TJ Simmons becoming more vocal off the field
Daily WV Illustrated Report 8.29.20 Afternoon
Defense shows “more energy” in Saturday’s scrimmage, improvements in ground game
WATCH: A rainy scrimmage shows “big time” improvement with takeaways, better execution in run game
Daily WV Illustrated Report 8.28.20 Night
Daily WV Illustrated Report 8.28.20 Afternoon
Daily WV Illustrated Report 8.27.20 Night
Daily WV Illustrated Report 8.26.20 Night
Maryland State Police investigate apparent murder-suicide in Garrett County
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Jim Justice schedules Wednesday’s virtual COVID-19 briefing for 12:30 p.m.
Live Streaming Video – WBOY
WV DHHR confirms 135 new cases, 8 additional deaths on Wednesday; active case total continues to rise above 2,100
Harrison County’s Lincoln High School shuts down football for 2 weeks after COVID-19 positive
President Gordon Gee sends letter admonishing WVU students for not following COVID-19 guidelines at bars
WVDNR reports increased bear activity around the state
Emergency crews respond to structure fire in Morgantown
WVU Starbucks temporarily closed following COVID-19 exposure
Man involved in 2016 Weston carjacking that led to a deadly crash in Marion County now facing federal charges