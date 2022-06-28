Neal Brown has added some support up front.

WVU received its second offensive line commitment on Tuesday after tackle Johnny Williams IV announced his intent to join the program on Twitter. Williams is the 17th commitment for the Mountaineers in its 2023 class, which was ranked No. 15 in the country before his addition.

Williams, a product of Northeast High in Macon, Georgia, is listed at 6-foot-7, 315 pounds. He fielded offers from several Power Five programs, including Miami, Oregon, NC State, Georgia and Florida State.

The offensive tackle is a consensus three-star prospect and the 30th-ranked tackle in the nation by 247Sports, and the No. 70 tackle by Rivals.