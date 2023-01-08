MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia’s football coaching staff learned of its second transfer portal commitment of the day Sunday afternoon.

Davoan Hawkins, a former three-star defensive lineman out of Lauderdale Hill, Florida, announced via social media that he is headed to Morgantown.

Hawkins, who began his collegiate career at Kentucky, transfers to WVU after a multi-season stint at Tennessee State. Despite being with the Tigers for just two calendar years, Hawkins actually played three seasons with TSU.

The six-foot-two-inch, 286-pound defensive lineman spent three years at Kentucky, redshirting in 2018, and then appearing in 10 total games over the next two seasons. After the 2020 SEC campaign ended, Hawkins entered the portal and signed on with Tennesee State.

He then played in the spring 2021 season that the Tigers participated in, as the Ohio Valley Conference regular season was pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite having already played in the SEC earlier that academic year, Hawkins put forth an All-American performance that spring. In just seven games, he tallied 32 total tackles, nine tackles for loss, five sacks, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery. Hawkins earned a pair of All-American nods following the spring 2021 season.

The defensive lineman recorded totals of 92 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, eight sacks, and five forced fumbles during his three seasons with Tennessee State. He entered the transfer portal just a few days ago.

A redshirt senior in 2022, Hawkins transfers to West Virginia with one year of eligibility remaining. His addition to the roster is part of WVU’s efforts to retool the defensive front, which has taken multiple hits through departures this offseason.

Former Buffalo safety Keyshawn Cobb announced his commitment to West Virginia earlier in the day on Sunday.