Banged up Brown played vital role in win vs. Horned Frogs

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Entering the game against TCU, Leddie Brown’s status was a big question mark, but the junior running back came through with one of his best performances of the season in a 24-6 Mountaineer victory.

Brown was limited in the loss to Texas after picking up an injury early in the game. In the lead up to Saturday’s clash with the Horned Frogs, head coach Neal Brown wasn’t certain the junior would be ready to go.

While he wasn’t 100 percent, Leddie Brown did play, and turned in his fifth 100-yard outing of 2020, racking up 156 yards on the ground.

“Leddie did a nice job,” Neal Brown said. “If you look at it, 156 yards, 6.5 [yards per carry]. He’s not 100 percent, but he was good enough. I think if he’s 100 percent, a couple of those balls he bounced, maybe he takes to the house.”

Mountaineer Nation, you voted Leddie Brown as this week's Player of the Game! pic.twitter.com/DWYnuAupcs — Gold and Blue Nation (@GoldAndBlueNtn) November 15, 2020

Establishing the run was vital for West Virginia once again, as the team rushed for 180 yards. The Mountaineers are now 5-0 this season when they eclipse 100 yards as a unit.

Leddie Brown also climbed in the national rankings following this performance. He’s now No. 3 in the country in rushing yards with 897.

After playing five games on five straight Saturdays, WVU enters an open week and will return to action Nov. 28 against Oklahoma.