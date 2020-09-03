BREAKING: Doege named WVU’s week one starter

A major announcement from head coach Neal Brown Thursday, as he officially named West Virginia’s week one starting quarterback.

On the first episode of his weekly radio show, Brown announced that redshirt junior Jarret Doege will start for the Mountaineers in the home opener.

“We had a long quarterback battle and we really feel like we have two quarterbacks on our roster that can win Big 12 games right now, which I think is a huge positive,” Brown said. “We hoped the competition was going to go through the spring and we would be able to name a starter as little earlier but it didn’t work out that way.”

Doege finished the 2019 season as the team’s starter, appearing in the final four contests and leading WVU to two road victories in its final three games. He completed 66 percent of his passes while recording seven passing touchdowns.

Brown said redshirt senior Austin Kendall, who earned the week one starting job last season, will be West Virginia’s backup quarterback this season. Doege replaced Kendall in the starting role late last year, after Kendall logged nearly 2,000 passing yards and 12 passing touchdowns in nine appearances.

Doege recorded a slightly higher quarterback rating last season than Kendall (137.34 to 122.92).

Brown said he expects Doege to be a leader for the offense this season, and there’s some strong evidence proving he’s capable. An accountability team led by Doege topped WVU’s offseason leaderboard in a program Brown created to promote responsibility, leadership and team chemistry. An accountability team headed by Kendall finished second.

Brown also noted that redshirt sophomore Junior Uzebu will be the week on starter at left tackle, a position left vacant by the departure of Colton McKivitz, the Big 12’s top offensive lineman in 2019.

West Virginia opens the 2020 regular season next Saturday against Eastern Kentucky. Kickoff is set for noon ET on FS1.