Brown provides injury updates on Ford-Wheaton, Dixon, others

Bryce Ford-Wheaton prepared for play

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Late in the season, the Mountaineers are banged up at a number of positions, but head coach Neal Brown is “hopeful” that several players will be available for Saturday’s season finale against Kansas. 

At wide receiver, redshirt junior Bryce Ford-Wheaton did not finish the game against Texas, but Brown said Tuesday during his weekly press conference that he’s hopeful Ford-Wheaton will play. 

The same goes for linebacker Lance Dixon. The Penn State transfer last appeared against Oklahoma State, but missed contests against Kansas State and Texas. The hope is, according to Brown, that the redshirt sophomore can “get back and give us some snaps” for the finale against Kansas. 

Ford-Wheaton hasn’t missed a game this season, while Dixon has made nine appearances in his first campaign with the Mountaineers. 

Meanwhile, redshirt junior defensive back Charles Woods could also return to the lineup after missing the Texas game. Brown confirmed that Woods practiced Monday.

“We’re just gonna see how he progresses,” Brown said. 

The head coach also clarified the status of redshirt senior VanDarius Cowan, who also missed the Texas game after being ejected from the Kansas State game in the first half for targeting. Brown called his status “up in the air” for what could be his final college football game. 

“It’s really up to him, but he’s not injured,” Brown said. 

West Virginia (5-6) will take on Kansas Saturday at 7 p.m. on FS1. The Mountaineers must win that contest to become bowl eligible. 

