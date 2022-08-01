MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — With fall camp officially underway at WVU, head coach Neal Brown provided an injury update following the team’s first practice Monday.

Linebacker Exree Loe practiced Monday, the latest step in his path to recovery after sustaining a season-ending injury last November. Brown said the fifth year player isn’t back to “full speed” yet, but he’s getting close.

Brown said he’s also “cautiously optimistic” about tight end Mike O’Laughlin’s recovery. O’Laughlin played in five games last year, missing the end of the season and all of spring ball due to a knee injury. He did not practice Monday.

In addition, Brown noted that sophomore safety Saint McLeod has yet to rejoin the team. McLeod was hospitalized after a stabbing in Morgantown in March.

“Saint’s not with us,” Brown said. “I don’t foresee him being with us during fall camp.”

Brown added that tight end Will Dixon has joined the team and practiced Monday.