MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Neal Brown will remain the head coach of WVU football, according to a statement from the university’s interim director of athletics.

Following the announcement that Wren Baker has been named director of athletics at WVU, Rob Alsop issued the following statement late Monday afternoon, confirming that Brown will be retained as the head coach of the Mountaineers:

“Over the past several weeks, President Gee and I have discussed the future of WVU Athletics and our football program with a number of individuals and talented athletic administrators from across the country. We were also impressed with the effort of our team the last few weeks. Additionally, we have also had discussions with Coach Brown and our new Director of Athletics, Wren Baker, about our next steps as a department. In fact, Wren and Coach Brown have already connected relating to the future of the program. As a result of all of these efforts and discussions, it is clear that Coach Brown should continue to lead our football program,” Alsop said in a statement.

Baker was hired Monday as WVU’s 13th director of athletics. He replaces Shane Lyons, who had previously held the role for eight years.

“With new energy that comes with new leadership, it is time to rally around Wren’s leadership as we move forward quickly to recruit more top student-athletes to our program and continue to develop the incredibly talented group of returning players who are an integral part of our Mountaineer family,” Alsop said. “I know that Wren will be focusing a lot [of] his time and attention on how we improve our results on the football field and across a number of our programs.”

WVU finished the 2022 football season with a 5-7 overall record, marking the third losing season of Brown’s tenure. However, the Mountaineers did win two of their final three contests, sweeping the state of Oklahoma for the first time as a member of the Big 12 Conference.

Baker comes to Morgantown after a stint as the athletic director at North Texas, which began in the summer of 2016. Under his leadership, seven Mean Green programs won a total of 17 conference or division championships.

North Texas is in the running for one more title this weekend: the Mean Green will take on UTSA Friday in the Conference USA title game.

Baker also possesses a successful record as a fundraiser. He has secured record-breaking gifts at his previous stops, and led a successful capital campaign, called “Light the Tower,” at North Texas.

Baker will be formally introduced at a press conference Monday at 10 a.m.