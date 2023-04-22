WVU WR, C.J. Cole (83) awarded the Nikolich Award for top walk on player in the program (Photo: Ryan Decker)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — For the second time in four years, a Pennsylvania natives has won the Tommy Nickolich Award as WVU football’s most outstanding walk-on.

C.J. Cole, a wide receiver from Washington, Pennsylvania, received the award Saturday at the Gold-Blue Game. Cole and the Gold Team won the scrimmage, 56-51, and Cole caught one pass for 27 yards.

Head coach Neal Brown said Cole is a “very respected” athlete within the WVU locker room, and is a player who paid his dues.

“I was just really proud,” Cole said after winning the award.

Each spring since 1991, the Nickolich Award has been given to WVU’s top walk-on. The award is named in honor of Tom Nickolich, a former WVU football player (1979-82) who died of cancer in 1983.

Two of Cole’s current teammates, offensive lineman Nick Malone and wide receiver Graeson Malashevich, are past recipients of the Nickolich Award.