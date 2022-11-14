MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia native, and WVU freshman tight end, Corbin Page has announced his decision to enter the transfer portal.

Page becomes the second West Virginia football player to do so on Monday, joining freshman defensive back Mumu Bin-Wuhad.

“First I would like to thank West Virginia football for the opportunity I was blessed with having and the chance to compete at such a high level. Morgantown has become a special place to me and I’ve made great memories and friendships,” Page said in his social media post. “After talking to family and coaches I would like to announce that I am entering the transfer portal…”

Under the current transfer portal guidelines, neither player can officially enter the portal until the end of the regular season.

Page was the No. 1 recruit in West Virginia during the 2022 recruiting class. He was a standout tight end and defensive lineman at Spring Valley High School, which has produced multiple WVU players.

The Mountain State native has not appeared in a game this season. There was a belief he would be able to play a significant role in West Virginia’s offense in the future, provided he continued to improve his physical stature.

“He’s got to put some weight on, I’ll say that. He’s got to get bigger and stronger in the weight room,” tight end coach Sean Reagan said in the summer. “He’s athletic. The kid can make plays in the pass game. But, to play tight end at this level, he’s got to put on weight and he’s just got to get stronger.”