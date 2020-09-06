Daily Mountaineer Minute Report 9.5.20 Night

Skip to content
WBOY.com
Fairmont
60°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Crime
Emergencies
Coronavirus
Back to School
Politics
Education
Your Local Election HQ – 2020 Primary
Health
Boil Water Advisory
Road Patrol
Restaurant Road Trip
Monongalia and Preston
West Virginia
Washington DC News
National
Stories Of The Week
Top Stories
Employers now able to defer workers’ payroll taxes until 2021
Video
Eleven arrested, three officers injured during rally for Daniel Prude
Trump supporters hold boat parade at Lake Travis Saturday morning; TCSO responds to calls of boats in distress
Video
Taylor County reaches 110 positive COVID-19 cases
Local
Barbour
Doddridge
Gilmer
Harrison
Lewis
Marion
Monongalia
Preston
Randolph
Ritchie
Taylor
Tucker
Upshur
Webster
Top Stories
Taylor County reaches 110 positive COVID-19 cases
Top Stories
Craft fair is held in Bridgeport to help “support local”
2nd annual One King 5K held in Clarksburg despite the coronavirus
First Responder Appreciation Night, family movie night
The WVDNR creates online map, assists anglers while fishing in West Virginia
Weather
Weather Alerts
7 Day Forecast
Forecast Details
Weather Video
Dog Walking Forecast
Radar
Predictor
Map Center
Traffic
Snowbird School Closings
StormTracker 12 WeatherEyes
StormTracker 12 Severe Weather Special
Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Sports
High School Scores
High School Football Previews
High School Football Highlights
Youth Sports
JARCO Trailer Sales Catch of the Week
Stan Cameon Insurance Coverage of the Week
All Pets Puppy Picks
Honda Athlete of the Week
West Virginia College Sports
College Signings
Black and Gold Today
WV Black Bears
Japan 2020
Community
Clear the Shelters
Destination-WV
Calendar
Weekend Outlook
Celebrating Volunteers with Miley Legal Group
Healthcare Heroes Powered by the Miley Legal Group
Half Off Hump Day
Obituaries
12 Things You Need To Know
Pledge of Allegiance
Veterans Voices
Buy Local
WVU Medicine Heart & Vascular Institute
2019-2020 Graduation Recognition
Top Stories
‘Feast of Seven Fishes’ mural coming to downtown Fairmont
Video
Top Stories
Fairmont State University welcomes alumnus as executive director of advising and career success
Video
PC&TC starts initiative to support campus wide mental illness
Video
Middle Town Commons reconstruction project progressing
Video
Bridge in Rivesville is dedicated to a fallen veteran and coal miner
Video
Only on WBOY.com
Zip Trip
Wild & Wonderful Staycations
Contests
Mountaineer Biggest Fan Contest
ProFootball Contest 2020
Auto Racing Challenge 2020
Contest Winners
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Download Our Apps
WBOY Alumni
Contact Us
FCC Public File
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Watch
Video Center
TV Schedule
Get WBOY on Dish & DirecTV
Color-coded School Map
Search
Search
Search
Daily Mountaineer Minute Report 9.5.20 Night
WVU Football
Posted:
Sep 5, 2020 / 11:29 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Sep 5, 2020 / 11:29 PM EDT
WBOY 12 News Facebook Page
WBOY 12News
Trending Stories
Second stimulus checks: Trump proposes using leftover money to fund direct payments
Man charged after officers say they found him under the influence with a 3-year-old child in his vehicle at a parking lot in Clarksburg
Weather
WV DHHR confirms 192 new COVID-19 cases, 6 additional deaths in Friday report
Taylor County reaches 110 positive COVID-19 cases
The DHHR confirms 252 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths on Saturday
Harrison County School officials discuss the back to school plan for the county
Video
Employers now able to defer workers’ payroll taxes until 2021
Video
Child with burn injuries to be life-flighted from Shinnston
Coronavirus Active Case Trends: north central West Virginia recap for Sept. 4