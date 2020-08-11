Daily WV Illustrated Report 8.10.20 Night

West Virginia University football coach Neal Brown has announced that the Mountaineer Football program has formed a partnership with the team at Athlete Network to engage all current and former WVU football student-athletes with available services and resources at one central location.

The online community, “The West Virginia Football Network” is a branded and customized technology platform to organize, promote and track the programs and services offered to current and former football student-athletes. The network will enhance their overall experience and will create life-long relationships between the football program and the athletes.