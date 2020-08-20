Daily WV Illustrated Report 8.20.20 Afternoon

West Virginia's season opener against Eastern Kentucky will be a nationally-televised noon ET kickoff on FOX Sports 1, the Big 12 announced Tuesday.

The Big 12 season will begin at 9 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 11 when TCU hosts SMU. The Mountaineers' contest the next day is among three noon ET kickoffs, along with Iowa State's matchup against Louisiana and Baylor's clash with Louisiana Tech.