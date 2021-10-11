Despite rough start in 2021, Brown still believes in WVU’s “long-term future”

MORGANTOWN, W.Va — A season littered with disappointing results for WVU football has reached its midpoint, and yet, head coach Neal Brown remains optimistic about his team’s future.

The Mountaineers enter their open week with a 2-4 overall record. They’ve lost three in a row and are winless against Big 12 teams.

But on the monthly Big 12 football teleconference, Brown admitted that he’s “disappointed, not discouraged” by the first half of the season. There’s still a lot of football left to be played this season, and though he said there may not be any “quick fixes” for his team, he does think they’ll improve in the second half of the year.

“I believe in our long-term future,” Brown said. “I believe in our young guys. Our young guys played well late in the third and into the fourth quarter [vs. Baylor]. Bye week comes at a good time. Feel good on the road recruiting today, putting together the plan for us moving forward.”

The Mountaineers have a chance to regroup during their open week and focus on their shortcomings. Brown noted that consistency on the offensive line has been an issue, but that might not be something that can be resolved immediately. He still thinks the Mountaineers are “a year away” at that position.

“We’re limited in the number of available bodies, and so it’s not gonna be a function of playing a bunch of different people,” Brown said. “The ones we’ve played are the ones that are capable of playing at this point.”

After a pair of days off, the Mountaineers are set to return to practice Tuesday.