Esdale reemerges with performance vs. Texas

Redshirt junior Isaiah Esdale was one of West Virginia’s most productive receivers in Saturday’s loss at Texas.

The junior college transfer tied for the team lead with six receptions, including a highlight reel snag in the second quarter.

Esdale caught the game winner against TCU in the 2019 season finale, but this season he has only caught passes in two games. Head coach Neal Brown said Esdale took advantage of his opportunities against the Longhorns.

“He has the best hands in that unit. He makes contested catches, and so, I was glad,” Brown said. “He was a guy that made some big plays for us down the stretch last year, and really hasn’t moped around and complained, he just kind of went to work.”

Esdale has also earned the respect of his teammates.

“One word I can say about Isaiah is ‘resilient,’” redshirt senior wide receiver T.J. Simmons said. “No matter what happens, no matter what goes on, he’s always ready to play and he’s always ready for his name to be called. He’s still the same guy he’s always been, he’s just been waiting for his number to be called. Today, we needed him to step in and make some plays, and when his number was called, he made those plays.”

West Virginia’s next game against TCU will begin at noon ET at Milan Puskar Stadium. The contest will be televised on FOX.