WVU Football 2022 Season Preview – The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast A consequential season is on the horizon for West Virginia's football squad as Neal Brown faces arguably his toughest schedule yet. It all gets started with what might be the biggest game for WVU in a decade: the first Backyard Brawl since 2011. On this edition of The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast presented by Pritt & Spano, hosts Ryan Decker, Anjelica Trinone and Sam Coniglio set the table for Coach Brown's fourth season as the Mountaineer head coach.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – WVU football coach Neal Brown revealed a two-deep for his roster Monday prior to his first game week press conference of the regular season.

Most notably, the fourth-year head coach named JT Daniels the starting quarterback for Thursday’s season opener against Pitt, adding that the transfer’s “steadiness” and decision-making ability set him apart from his teammates at that position.

We may not know the winner of other key position battles until game time, though. For example, the depth chart does not list a clear starter at tight end, right tackle or left cornerback, and it’s likely that multiple players at those positions will see substantial time against Pitt.

Here’s a look at the WVU football depth chart entering this highly anticipated season opener:

Offense

QB

Starter: JT Daniels

Backups: Will Crowder OR Nicco Marchiol OR Garrett Greene

RB

Starter: Tony Mathis

Backup: Justin Johnson Jr.

WR (X)

Starter: Bryce Ford-Wheaton

Backup: Cortez Braham

WR (Y)

Starter: Sam James

Backup: Preston Fox

WR (H)

Starter: Reese Smith

Backup: Graeson Malashevich

WR (Z)

Starter: Kaden Prather

Backup: Jeremiah Aaron

TE

Starter: Brian Polendey OR Mike O’Laughlin

LT

Starter: Wyatt Milum

Backup: Nick Malone

LG

Starter: James Gmiter

Backup: Tomas Rimac

C

Starter: Zach Frazier

Backup: Jordan White

RG

Starter: Doug Nester

Backup: Jordan White

RT

Starter: Brandon Yates OR Ja’Quay Hubbard

Defense

DT

Starter: Dante Stills

Backups: Edward Vesterinen, then Jalen Thornton, then Zeiqui Lawton

NG

Starter: Jordan Jefferson

Backup: Mike Lockhart

DE

Starter: Taijh Alston

Backup: Sean Martin

BANDIT

Starter: Jared Bartlett OR Lanell Carr

WLB

Starter: Lance Dixon

Backup: Exree Loe

MLB

Starter: Lee Kpogba

Backups: Tirek Austin-Cave, Caden Biser

SPEAR

Starters: Davis Mallinger OR Jasir Cox

LCB

Starter: Rashad Ajayi OR Wesley McCormick

RCB

Starter: Charles Woods

Backup: Andrew Wilson-Lamp

FS

Starter: Aubrey Burks

Backup: Hershey McLaurin

CS

Starter: Marcis Floyd

Backup: Malachi Ruffin

Special Teams

K

Starter: Casey Legg

Backup: Parker Grothaus

H

Starter: Graeson Malashevich

P

Starter: Colton McGhee OR Oliver Straw

KO

Starter: Parker Grothaus

Backup: Danny King

LS

Starter: Austin Brinkman

KOR

Starter: Sam James

Backup: Davis Mallinger

PR

Starter: Sam James OR Reese Smith OR Preston Fox