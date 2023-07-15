Just nine weeks lie between today and the latest installment of the Backyard Brawl.

Pitt won last year’s revitalization of the rivalry contest in Pittsburgh. This year, for the first time since Nov. 25, 2011, the traditional football game between West Virginia and Pitt will be played in Morgantown.

The Mountaineers have won seven of the last 10 Backyard Brawl meetings played at Mountaineer Field, dating back to 1993.

September 16 can’t get here soon enough.

“I feel like it’s going to be a great experience. Last year we didn’t bring the win home,” said junior defensive lineman Sean Martin. “But I feel like with our fan base, we’re going to have the opportunity to bring it at home.”

WVU has outscored the Panthers by a total margin of 316 to 199 in the 10 most recent Backyard Brawl games played in Morgantown. On average, the Mountaineers have scored 11.7 points per game more than rival Pitt.

The three WVU losses over that stretch were decided by a combined 13 points. The seven West Virginia victories were captured by an average of 18.57 points per game. Five of the seven wins came by at least 21 points.

WVU had the upper hand at home while the rivalry was going strong. But nearly 12 full years have passed since Pittsburgh football players last stepped foot on the turf at Mountaineer Field.

“I can’t imagine Milan Puskar [Stadium] during that time. That’s going to be very exciting,” senior offensive lineman Doug Nester said. “You know, you get them back in town. I can’t imagine our fan base and how much that means to them. So, I know how much it’ll mean to us, as well.”

Nester (Kenova) and Martin (Bluefield) both grew up in West Virginia. Both played in the Backyard Brawl last year, with Martin registering two solo tackles, a tackle for loss, and a sack. Both also know the importance of the game, and how eager West Virginia fans are to put another tally in the win column against their biggest rival.

Unprompted, Martin gave a quick glance at how West Virginia will get it done.

“Stop their offense from being explosive, and then our offense is going to take over,” he said.

The 106th edition of the Backyard Brawl will kick off from Milan Puskar Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, at 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will be televised nationally on ABC. Fans looking to buy tickets for the Pitt game through the Mountaineer Ticket Office can only do so by purchasing a mini-package or season tickets at this time.