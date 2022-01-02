Fairmont native Dante Stills reveals plans for his future

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Yet another Mountaineer football player has made a decision about his future.

Senior defensive lineman Dante Stills has announced via social media that he will return to WVU next fall for a fifth and final season:

RUN IT BACK

This decision is a massive one for WVU football. During the 2021 campaign, Stills was the most productive player on a defensive line bursting with talent.

The Fairmont native led the roster in tackles for loss and sacks with 15 and seven respectively. He ranked in the top five in the Big 12 in TFLs and top 10 in sacks, earning All-Big 12 First Team honors in the process.

Stills isn’t the first big name on the WVU football roster to make a decision about his future. Linebacker Josh Chandler-Semedo recently announced his intentions to return for a fifth season of eligibility, while starting quarterback Jarret Doege and wide receiver Winston Wright Jr. each revealed plans to transfer.

In the spring, older brother Darius Stills, a former consensus All-American at WVU, went undrafted in the 2021 NFL Draft. He later signed with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Their father, Gary, another former Mountaineer, was a third-round pick in 1999 and enjoyed a decade-long career in the NFL.

WVU concluded its 2021 campaign with a 6-7 overall record and a loss in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl.