MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – (June 1, 2022)  West Virginia University football coach Neal Brown has announced that Wesley McCormick, a 6-foot, 199-pound, fifth-year senior defensive back from Germantown, Maryland, has signed a grant-in-aid and will transfer to WVU from James Madison University. He will have one year of eligibility remaining.

Wesley McCormick, S-Sr., DB, 6-0, 199, Germantown, Md./Northwest/James Madison

2021 (Sr.) – James Madison

  • Played cornerback for coach Curt Cignetti
  • Played in one game, redshirting to retain final year of eligibility
  • Had one tackle against Maine

 2020 (Sr.) – James Madison 

  • Started seven games at cornerback
  • VaSID First Team All-State
  • Had 20 tackles, including 16 unassisted, one tackle for loss, three interceptions and two pass breakups
  • Tied for CAA lead in interceptions and tied for second in total passes defended (five)
  • Career-high six tackles with a tackle for loss against Robert Morris
  • Recorded first career interception at Elon with a 26-yard return
  • Also had an interception vs. VMI in FCS first round and one vs. North Dakota in FCS quarterfinals
  • Added five tackles in VMI playoff win
  • Had three or more tackles in four games
  • CAA Football Commissioner’s Academic Honor Roll (Spring 2021)

2019 (Jr.) – James Madison

  • Played in 14 games, making 11 starts at cornerback
  • Had 22 total tackles, including 17 solo stops, two tackles for loss, one forced fumble and three pass breakups
  • Season-high four tackles and a forced fumble vs. Richmond
  • Had a tackle for loss at West Virginia and at Elon
  • Recorded three tackles in three games 

2018 (So.) – James Madison

  • Played in 12 games, making three starts at cornerback
  • Had 10 total tackles, including five solo stops
  • Season-best three tackles in season opener at NC State
  • Had two stops vs. Stony Brook
     

2017 (Fr.) – James Madison

  • Played in all 15 games, primarily on special teams
  • Had 16 total tackles, including 12 unassisted tackles, and a pass breakup
  • Season-high three tackles vs. Stony Brook in FCS second round
  • Four games with two tackles and tallied two solo stops in four outings
  • Had first career pass breakup at Rhode Island 

High School

  • Named All-Metro Honorable Mention as a senior
  • Earned all-county defensive back honors as a senior
  • Maryland Team Big 33 selection
  • Participant in the Maryland Crab Bowl
  • Helped Northwest to state semifinals as a junior
  • Dual-sport athlete who is a state champion in indoor and outdoor track
  • Honor roll student

Personal

  • Son of William McCormick and Patricia Jefferson
  • Graduated from JMU with a bachelor’s degree sport and recreation management