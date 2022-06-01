MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – (June 1, 2022) – West Virginia University football coach Neal Brown has announced that Wesley McCormick, a 6-foot, 199-pound, fifth-year senior defensive back from Germantown, Maryland, has signed a grant-in-aid and will transfer to WVU from James Madison University. He will have one year of eligibility remaining.
Wesley McCormick, S-Sr., DB, 6-0, 199, Germantown, Md./Northwest/James Madison
2021 (Sr.) – James Madison
- Played cornerback for coach Curt Cignetti
- Played in one game, redshirting to retain final year of eligibility
- Had one tackle against Maine
2020 (Sr.) – James Madison
- Started seven games at cornerback
- VaSID First Team All-State
- Had 20 tackles, including 16 unassisted, one tackle for loss, three interceptions and two pass breakups
- Tied for CAA lead in interceptions and tied for second in total passes defended (five)
- Career-high six tackles with a tackle for loss against Robert Morris
- Recorded first career interception at Elon with a 26-yard return
- Also had an interception vs. VMI in FCS first round and one vs. North Dakota in FCS quarterfinals
- Added five tackles in VMI playoff win
- Had three or more tackles in four games
- CAA Football Commissioner’s Academic Honor Roll (Spring 2021)
2019 (Jr.) – James Madison
- Played in 14 games, making 11 starts at cornerback
- Had 22 total tackles, including 17 solo stops, two tackles for loss, one forced fumble and three pass breakups
- Season-high four tackles and a forced fumble vs. Richmond
- Had a tackle for loss at West Virginia and at Elon
- Recorded three tackles in three games
2018 (So.) – James Madison
- Played in 12 games, making three starts at cornerback
- Had 10 total tackles, including five solo stops
- Season-best three tackles in season opener at NC State
- Had two stops vs. Stony Brook
2017 (Fr.) – James Madison
- Played in all 15 games, primarily on special teams
- Had 16 total tackles, including 12 unassisted tackles, and a pass breakup
- Season-high three tackles vs. Stony Brook in FCS second round
- Four games with two tackles and tallied two solo stops in four outings
- Had first career pass breakup at Rhode Island
High School
- Named All-Metro Honorable Mention as a senior
- Earned all-county defensive back honors as a senior
- Maryland Team Big 33 selection
- Participant in the Maryland Crab Bowl
- Helped Northwest to state semifinals as a junior
- Dual-sport athlete who is a state champion in indoor and outdoor track
- Honor roll student
Personal
- Son of William McCormick and Patricia Jefferson
- Graduated from JMU with a bachelor’s degree sport and recreation management