MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — It’s a topic fans could debate endlessly on message boards, and maybe one players argue about in the locker room: who are the best athletes on the WVU football roster?

Longtime college football writer and analyst Bruce Feldman uses a unique formula to try to pinpoint the best athletes in the country each year when he publishes his annual “Freaks list.” He considers players’ physical attributes, how they perform in games and how they perform in their respective respective training programs when compiling his ranking.

This year, that list from The Athletic highlights several Mountaineers.

Redshirt junior wide receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton checks in at No. 68 on this ranking of college football’s most remarkable athletes. The 6’3″, 224-pound receiver caught 42 balls for 575 yards in 2021, and is viewed by teammates as one of the fastest players in head coach Neal Brown’s program. According to Feldman, Ford-Wheaton’s 40-inch vertical leap also helps stand out as a freakish athlete.

In addition, junior defensive lineman Jordan Jefferson cracked this list at No. 71. Officially listed at 6’3″ and 310 pounds on the WVU roster, Jefferson registered 17 total stops and four tackles for loss last season. He has also posted some eye-popping marks in the weight room: according to Feldman’s article, Jefferson can bench 495 pounds and squat 695 pounds.

Both defensive lineman Dante Stills and linebacker Lance Dixon received consideration for Feldman’s list. Stills is entering his fifth season of college football and is a preseason All-Big 12 honoree, while Dixon, who transferred from Penn State, is about to begin his redshirt sophomore season.

Feldman takes insight from players, coaches, sports information directors and NFL scouts into account when compiling his annual “Freaks list.”