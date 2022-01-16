Former Mountaineer QB transferring to Western Kentucky

Jarret Doege has a new home.

The former Mountaineer starting quarterback announced Sunday morning via Twitter that he will play his final year of eligibility at Western Kentucky.

Doege recently entered the transfer portal after playing his last three seasons at WVU. He became the program’s starter at the end of the 2019 regular season — Neal Brown’s first as WVU’s head coach — and held that title fo the next two seasons.

The native of Lubbock, Texas, was one of two quarterbacks in the Big 12 to throw for more than 3,000 yards in 2021. He ranked second in the conference in passing yards (3,048) and passing average (234.5), trailing Iowa State’s Brock Purdy in each category. He also completed 19 touchdown passes.

Doege threw for 6,453 yards and 40 touchdowns in his Mountaineer career.

This is the second time in his career that Doege has transferred. He began his collegiate career at Bowling Green, where he broke several program records as a freshman.

He has one year of eligibility remaining thanks to the NCAA’s COVID-19 eligibility ruling.