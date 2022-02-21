MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Winnipeg Blue Bombers announced the signing of former West Virginia University wide receiver T.J. Simmons on Monday.

Simmons played three seasons with the Mountaineers.

During that time, he collected 86 catches for nearly 1,200 yards and a total of nine touchdowns.

Simmons’ best year with WVU was 2019, when he caught 35 passes for 455 yards. However, despite being limited to just seven games in 2020, Simmons finished second in the Big 12 with 17.4 yards per catch.

The Birmingham, AL native was undrafted out of WVU, but signed as a free agent with the Buccaneers. He was later released during training camp.

The Blue Bombers are the defending Canadian Football League Champions, and have won the prestigious Grey Cup in two of the last three years. (The CFL canceled the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.)

The Canadian Football League preseason slate gets underway in late May.

Winnipeg has the third-most Grey Cup titles all-time.