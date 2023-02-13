MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Rodney Gallagher might just be the biggest get for WVU in this recruiting cycle, and he’s the latest guest on The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast, presented by Pritt & Spano.

The four-star prep recruit, who signed his letter of intent with the Mountaineers in December, joins Ryan Decker for a wide-ranging interview. They discuss his final high school basketball season at Laurel Highlands, his connection to WVU football, preparing to compete in the Big 12 Conference, his experience at the All-American Bowl in Texas and the story behind the jersey number he wants to wear as a Mountaineer.

Gallagher has collected all sorts of accolades in multiple sports as a prep athlete, including all-state honors in football and basketball. During his senior football season last fall, he registered 24 total touchdowns and more than 2,000 all-purpose yards as the team’s starting quarterback. He is expected to play wide receiver at WVU.

While some members of the program’s latest recruiting class have already arrived on campus, Gallagher is finishing off his high school career on the hardwood. Last season, his Mustangs won the WPIAL 5A championship in basketball, and he earned a first team all-state nod. Gallagher has scored more than 1,500 career points.

Listen to the latest episode of The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast at the top of this page or via your preferred podcast provider

