WVU bashes BYU, becomes bowl eligible – The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast The Mountaineers produced their most complete performance of the season against BYU, winning 37-7 in their penultimate home game of 2023. Nick Farrell and Anjelica Trinone react to the victory and head coach Neal Brown's postgame thoughts.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The team that was picked to finish last in the Big 12 Conference is now bowl eligible with three games to go.

Head coach Neal Brown and the Mountaineers earned win No. 6 in dominant fashion, thumping BYU 37-7. Fueled by a potent rushing attack, West Virginia (6-3, 4-2) has won back-to-back games against Big 12 newcomers.

Now, with three games remaining, the Mountaineers have even more to play for as a wide-open season in the Big 12 comes to a close.

In the latest edition of The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast, co-hosts Nick Farrell and Anjelica Trinone break down the action and react to postgame thoughts from Brown. They also share their turning point in the game, presented by First Greene Mortgage.

