Geno Smith still hasn’t written back, but plenty has been written, and will continue to be written, about his storybook 2022 season with the Seattle Seahawks.

The WVU Sports Hall of Famer was officially named NFL Comeback Player of the Year at the NFL Honors Thursday night.

Smith threw for career-bests in yards, completion percentage, and touchdowns, and also made the first postseason appearance of his NFL career.

Smith tossed for 4,282 yards and 30 touchdowns, and had a QBR of 60.7, all of which were among the 10 best numbers in the NFL in those statistics. He led the league with a completion percentage of 69.8.

The former Mountaineer helped lead his Seattle Seahawks to the first round of playoffs. He also set a franchise record for passing yards.

Including that postseason contest, Smith threw for at least 250 yards and one touchdown nine times this year.

This career year was one full of awards, accolades, and recognitions for the WVU great.

He was named a finalist for the Comeback Player of the Year Award on January 25. He had previously earned two awards from the Pro Football Writers of America, being named this year’s Most Improved Player of the Year and Comeback Player of the Year. The Seattle quarterback was also named NFC Offensive Player of the Month for the month of October.

Smith recently participated in the Pro Bowl Games, as he earned his first-ever spot on a Pro Bowl roster.

The Pro Bowl quarterback is a free agent this offseason, and will be among the most sought after players on the NFL’s open market if he does not re-sign with the Seahawks.