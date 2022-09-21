MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Another rivalry gameday begins with a special edition of Mountaineer GameDay.

Before the Mountaineers and Hokies battle for the Black Diamond Trophy Thursday night, Gold and Blue Nation’s flagship pregame show will air from 4-6 p.m. throughout the region to get fans ready for the action.

Mountaineer GameDay co-hosts Amanda Mazey and Nick Farrell will anchor the program from the University City, while Anjelica Trinone and Ryan Decker will provide live updates from Lane Stadium in Blacksburg, Virginia. The pregame show will also feature an exclusive interview with WVU coach Neal Brown, Keys to the Game from veteran West Virginia sportscaster Scott Nolte and a retrospective on the rivalry featuring former WVU quarterback Rasheed Marshall.

Mountaineer GameDay will air on five Nexstar stations throughout the region and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh at the following times:

4 p.m. – Watch MGD on WBOY (Clarksburg), WTRF (Wheeling), WOWK (Charleston), WVNS (Beckley) and WDVM DC News Now (Hagerstown)

5 p.m. – Watch MGD on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh

All Mountaineer GameDay shows are archived at GoldAndBlueNation.com. Check your local TV listings for more information on how to watch the pregame show in your hometown.

West Virginia clashes with Virginia Tech Thursday at 7:30 p.m. Fans can watch the contest on ESPN, and see highlights after the game online at GoldAndBlueNation.com and on TV in the Mountaineer Minute.

Mountaineer GameDay will return to its normal time (Saturdays from 10 a.m.-noon) on Oct. 1 before WVU takes on Texas. A start time and network for that game have not yet been announced.

The award-winning Gold and Blue Nation is proud to continue its exclusive TV partnership with WVU Athletics. Download the free Gold and Blue Nation app on your favorite smart device so you’re never more than a touch away from our WVU sports reporting, highlights and archived shows.