MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – For the next two months, WVU football will have to face the scrutiny of a last-place prediction from media members as it prepares for its week one matchup at Penn State.

Time will tell how accurate this preseason prediction truly is, but wins are the only thing that will allow the Mountaineers to outperform that forecast, and the Mountaineers have done it before.

In fact, they’ve done something similar a few times.

WVU outperformed expectations set by the Big 12 preseason poll in five of its first 11 seasons in the Big 12. In each of those five seasons, they were selected to finish in the bottom half of the conference.

On aggregate, the Mountaineers have finished four positions above expectation during their entire Big 12 tenure, meaning they have outperformed the preseason expectations by so much, that they are statistically likelier to finish in a higher position than predicted.

For example, the Mountaineers were selected to finish at No. 8 in the conference in each of the 2019 and 2020 seasons. In 2019, they finished at No. 7 in the conference, while they moved all the way up to No. 5 in 2020. They beat expectations by one position in 2019, and by three slots in 2020, so they would have four positions above expectation during that two-year span.

It is marginal, but WVU is outperforming preseason predictions by an average of 0.36 slots on the leaderboard per year. Of course, a team cannot move up a fraction of a position in the standings, but the statistic shows that WVU is consistently viewed as slightly worse than how it actually performs, at least since joining the Big 12 in 2012.

Now that the conference will host 14 members this season with the additions of UCF, Cincinnati, Houston and BYU, there will likely be more room for variability.

This year will mark the sixth time that WVU was selected to finish as one of the bottom-three teams in the conference. The Mountaineers earned bowl eligibility in two out of the five previous seasons (2016 and 2020) in which they were placed that low.

If WVU were to finish in the top 10 in the Big 12 this year, it would mark the best season against preseason expectations since the 2016 Mountaineers finished at No. 3 in the conference after being tabbed as the No. 7 Big 12 program during the summer.

Here is how WVU has performed against the Big 12 preseason poll since joining the league:

2022: No. 8 (147 points) in preseason poll – finished No. 8 in Big 12 (5-7, 3-6)

2021: No. 6 (185 points) in preseason poll – finished No. 6 in Big 12 (6-7, 4-5)

2020*: No. 8 (287 points) in preseason poll – finished No. 5 in Big 12 (6-4, 4-4)

2019: No. 8 (241 points) in preseason poll – finished No. 7 in Big 12 (5-7, 3-6)

2018: No. 2 (432 points) in preseason poll – finished No. 3 in Big 12 (8-4, 6-3)

2017: No. 6 (183 points) in preseason poll – finished No. 7 in Big 12 (7-6, 5-4)

2016: No. 7 (126 points) in preseason poll – finished No. 3 in Big 12 (10-3, 7-2)

2015: No. 6 (204 points) in preseason poll – finished No. 5 in Big 12 (8-5, 4-5)

2014: No. 8 (170 points) in preseason poll – finished No. 5 in Big 12 (7-6, 5-4)

2013: No. 8 (126 points) in preseason poll – finished No. 8 in Big 12 (4-8, 2-7)

2012: No. 2 (339 points) in preseason poll – finished No. 8 in Big 12 (7-6, 4-5)

* denotes pandemic-shortened season

The major difference between 2023 and the previous 11 seasons is that WVU was never predicted to finish last in the conference before this season. Kansas had been picked to finish last in each preseason poll since 2012.

The Jayhawks (6-7, 3-6 Big 12) shocked many when they earned a bowl bid in 2022. Can the Mountaineers do the same?