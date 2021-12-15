Jacolby Spells brings speed and versatility to WVU

Jacolby Spells, one of the most anticipated recruits in this year’s recruiting class, has officially signed his National Letter of Intent to join the WVU football program.

Spells comes to West Virginia highly decorated and thought of.

He’s rated as the No. 137 player in the ESPN 300, which makes him the highest-rated player in the 2022 recruiting class for Neal Brown.

Spells is not only a physical corner back, but he’s speedy, as well.

The former receiver not only returned kicks when he wasn’t playing defense for American Heritage High School in Miami, but he also is a track standout. Spells ran the 100 meter dash in a time of 10.79 seconds.

Spells made the transition from offense to defense in his junior season, and has racked up 53 tackles over the past two years. As a sophomore, he averaged 23.78 yards per catch.

The Miami native is a four-star player, according to ESPN and 247Sports. ESPN also has him rated as the No. 14 cornerback in the country, and No. 16 player overall from the state of Florida, in this year’s recruiting cycle.

West Virginia is hoping Spells can be another great get out of the Sunshine State. The 6-foot corner joins WVU after receiving more than 26 D-I scholarship offers.

The Mountaineers beat out the likes of Arkansas, Auburn, Cincinnati, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Penn State and Texas A&M.

Spells won a Florida 5A state championship during his junior season in 2020.