Freshman defensive back Jacolby Spells will remember his first collegiate interception for many reasons.

It came in primetime during a rivalry matchup on the road. It helped secure the Mountaineers’ second-straight victory of the season, and against Virginia Tech. He also returned the interception for a touchdown, after which he donned the team’s turnover helmet for the first time in his young career.

Here’s another reason he will remember his first interception: It has been voted the Big 12 Play of the Week from Week 4 this season.

Spells’ Pick-6 against the Hokies received more than 38 percent of the 5,558 votes casted on the conference’s Twitter poll.

His interception and return for a touchdown received more votes than Texas Tech’s game-winning field goal in overtime, and a pair of touchdowns by Kansas-based athletes.

Spells is once again listed as the back-up cornerback on the left side of the defense, behind Rashad Ajayi.