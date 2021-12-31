Jarret Doege announces he will transfer from West Virginia

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Less than three full days removed from the end of the 2021 season, West Virginia has had two of its biggest players on offense announce they are leaving the program.

Wide receiver Winston Wright Jr. announced his decision to transfer Friday afternoon.

Just over three hours later, quarterback Jarret Doege announced that he, too, will be looking for a new program to play for in 2022.

Doege was one of the top passers in the Big 12 this season, passing for 3,048 yards. He also threw 19 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

In two-plus seasons at WVU, Doege has thrown from 6,453 yards, 40 touchdowns and 19 interceptions.

Doege was held to 140 yards passing, zero touchdowns and one interception in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl versus Minnesota. It became the final game of his West Virginia career.