Josh Chandler-Semedo out for WVU’s game vs. TCU

West Virginia’s Josh Chandler-Semedo will be out for the Mountaineers’ Saturday clash with TCU.

Gold and Blue Nation was able to independently confirm the news after the junior will linebacker backer was spotted in street clothes and a knee brace during his team’s pre-game warmups. The Canton, Ohio native is the third-leading tackler for the Mountaineers, with 46 total tackles in seven games on the season.

Exree Loe will likely get the start in his place, according to the depth chart on WVUSports.com. A redshirt junior, Loe has appeared in all seven games for West Virginia on both defense and special teams, racking up 29 tackles in that span.