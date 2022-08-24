JT Daniels has not officially been named the West Virginia University football team’s starting quarterback for this season. But he has earned another spot on a national watch list designated for the top quarterbacks in the country.

It was announced Wednesday evening that Daniels is one of 76 quarterbacks named to the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Watch List. It is the largest preseason selection of passers in the award’s history.

Daniels is one of seven Big 12 quarterbacks named to the watch list. Baylor, Kansas, and Iowa State are the only Big 12 schools that did not have a quarterback selected.

According to the Golden Arm Award website, the recipient of the award “is recognized not only for his athletic accomplishments, but also for his character, citizenship, scholastic achievement, leadership qualities, and athletic abilities,” in the words of Johnny Unitas Jr., President of the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Educational Foundation, Inc. The award annually recognizes the top senior or upperclassman quarterback, the site says.

Daniels came to West Virginia in the offseason after spending two seasons at Georgia. Before that, he played two years at USC, including part of one season under current WVU offensive coordinator Graham Harrell.

Daniels, who has dealt with injuries in his collegiate career, has played in a total of 21 games over his four-year career. He played in 11 games as a true freshman in 2018, but has not appeared in more than five contests in one season since.

Over his career, Daniels has thrown for 4,840 yards, 32 touchdowns, and 16 interceptions. He has a career completion percentage of 63.8.

He threw for 722 yards and seven touchdowns in five games for the Georgia Bulldogs last season.

Daniels has two years of eligibility remaining, including the 2022 season.

The junior quarterback was also among four WVU players named to the Reese’s Senior Bowl Watch List on Wednesday.