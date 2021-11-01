Kick time set for Nov. 13 game between WVU, K-State

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — When the Mountaineers travel to the Little Apple next weekend, they’ll take on the Wildcats in the afternoon. 

The Big 12 Conference has announced that the contest between WVU and K-State will begin at noon ET and be televised on FS1. 

Head coach Neal Brown is undefeated against K-State as the leader of the Mountaineers. Last fall, West Virginia thumped the Wildcats in a 37-10 victory at Milan Puskar Stadium. The year prior, WVU came from behind to win on the road in Jarret Doege’s first start at quarterback. 

This Saturday’s game between WVU and Oklahoma State at Milan Puskar Stadium is set for a 3:30 ET kick on ESPN. The Mountaineers will retire Major Harris’s legendary No. 9 during that contest. 

