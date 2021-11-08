Kick time set for WVU football vs. Texas

Bandit Derek Ambrosino hyping up crowd against Oklahoma State (PHOTO: Jamie Green)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — WVU football’s final home game of the 2021 regular season will begin at noon ET. 

The Big 12 Conference has announced that West Virginia’s game against Texas will be televised on ESPN2. That Nov. 20 contest will serve as senior day for the Mountaineers, as well as a “True Blue” game.

In addition, the WVU Variety Club will welcome back members of the 2012 Orange Bowl team to celebrate the 10th anniversary of that bowl victory. The team will be honored during the game. 

This Saturday’s game between WVU and Kansas State will begin at noon ET in Manhattan, Kansas. Head coach Neal Brown is 2-0 vs. the Wildcats as the head coach of the Mountaineers.

