MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A life-changing moment could be on the cards this weekend for a pair of former WVU football stars.

The NFL Draft begins Thursday. Former Mountaineers Dante Stills and Bryce Ford-Wheaton both hope to hear their names called by one of the 32 NFL teams over the course of the three-day draft.

Ford-Wheaton and Stills both have NFL experience within their families, and can continue their family legacies at the next level if they are selected in the draft.

With the 2023 NFL Draft set to begin Thursday night, here are some of the latest mock draft results for the pair of former Mountaineers.

Bryce Ford-Wheaton: 6th round selection by the Denver Broncos, 193rd overall pick

Dante Stills: 7th round selection by the Washington Commanders, 233rd overall pick

Bryce Ford-Wheaton: 6th round selection by the Jacksonville Jaguars, 202nd overall pick

Dante Stills: 7th round selection by the San Francisco 49ers, 222nd overall pick

Bryce Ford-Wheaton: 5th round selection by the New York Jets, 143rd overall pick

Dante Stills: 6th round selections by the Miami Dolphins, 197th overall pick

Bryce Ford-Wheaton: 4th round selection by the Kansas City Chiefs, 122nd overall pick

Dante Stills: 6th round selection by the Kansas City Chiefs, 178th overall pick

Bryce Ford-Wheaton: 7th round selection by the New Orleans Saints, 257th overall pick

Dante Stills: N/A

Bryce Ford-Wheaton: N/A

Dante Stills: 7th round selection by the San Francisco 49ers, 222nd overall pick

