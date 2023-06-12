Leddie Brown reflects on first pro season, WVU career – The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast This Saturday, former WVU running back Leddie Brown will suit up for the Arlington Renegades in the XFL Championship Game. On this edition of The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast, presented by Pritt & Spano, Brown joins Ryan Decker to reflect on his XFL experience and Mountaineer career.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — There are two easily identifiable strengths to this year’s West Virginia football team.

The first is the offensive line. That group is experienced and has played a lot of snaps beside one another over the past two-plus seasons.

The second is the running back room. Even after the departure of last year’s leading rusher Tony Mathis, the group provides West Virginia with plenty of capabilities in both the run and pass games.

When this fall rolls around, it will be the second-straight season WVU will usher in a new bell cow to lead its ground attack. Leddie Brown, the Mountaineers’ leading rusher for three years in a row from 2019-2021, had this to say last month when he was asked his thoughts on his former position group.

“That running back room now is extra talented. Like, way more talented than it was when I was there, including myself,” Brown said during his appearance on the Gold and Blue Nation Podcast.

Brown has seen the position group evolve first-hand.

During his sophomore season in 2019, the Mountaineers averaged a paltry 73.4 rushing yards per game. Last season, West Virginia averaged 171.5 rushing yards per contest, despite all four of the team’s primary ball carriers dealing with an injury at some point in the year. Five players with at least 35 carries, including quarterback Garrett Greene, averaged at least 4.2 yards per carry.

Mathis, the team’s leading rusher at 562 yards, departed earlier this offseason via the transfer portal. But, even after a quick look at WVU’s running back room, what talent remains jumps off the page.

“If those guys can really hone in and listen to everything that Coach Scott says like I did, they’re going to have some big careers,” said Brown.

CJ Donaldson is most likely to take over as the featured back this season from Scott and the offense. He burst onto the scene last year during the Backyard Brawl and showed potential for greatness in the other six games he appeared in, though his freshman season was cut short due to injury. Donaldson finished the year with 526 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on 87 carries.

Junior tailback Justin Johnson Jr., who rushed for 430 yards and three touchdowns in 2022, is the veteran presence in the position group this fall. He was a freshman during Brown’s second 1,000-yard season, and learned from the future pro running back. The two remain in contact, as Brown keeps an eye on his former teammate from afar, sometimes aided by posts on WVU’s social media accounts.

“Whenever I just scroll on the WVU page, I’ll be like, ‘What are you all doing? Y’all don’t look right,'” said Brown, referencing both on-the-field drills and the ball carriers wearing sleeves when he deems unnecessary. “I’ll text them and say you all need to fix this, you all need to fix that.”

Redshirt sophomore Jaylen Anderson made a name for himself in the regular season finale, rushing for 155 yards and two long touchdowns in the rain against Oklahoma State. True freshman Jahiem White showed what he could do in April during the annual Gold-Blue Spring Game, rushing for 91 yards and a trip to paydirt.

With the skill level those four possess, West Virginia is eyeing another big year from that position group, both on the ground and also in the passing game.

Last year’s production in the running game was easily the best in the four years under head coach Neal Brown. Running backs coach Chad Scott is now the offensive coordinator, a promotion for which Leddie believes Scott is well-suited.

With Scott in charge of the offense, and the talent at his disposal, Brown eyes a big year from his fellow Mountaineer rushers.