LISTEN: Brown looks ahead to showdown with Iowa State

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Neal Brown said Monday that one word comes to mind when he thinks of Iowa State: consistency.

The Mountaineers will take on the Cyclones Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET at Jack Trice Stadium. They’ve already clinched at least a share of first place in the Big 12 Conference, while WVU sits in the middle of the pack in the league.

This week on the Big 12 Conference coaches teleconference, Brown praised the Iowa State offense, which features quarterback Brock Purdy and running back Breece Hall, who leads the country in rushing. Brown said the way that offense incorporates tight ends is “unique.”

But the Cyclones also feature a strong defense, which ranks No. 2 in the conference in run stop and No. 3 in total defense.

“Defensively, I think they’ve got a number of their guys that are playing at a high level, and they’ve done so over the course of a conference schedule,” Brown said. “They make it difficult. They don’t give you any easy yards.”

