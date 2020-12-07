LISTEN: Coach Brown shares what he’s learned from challenging 2020 season

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Head coach Neal Brown did some reflecting Monday on the Big 12’s weekly teleconference.

While he looked back at West Virginia’s disappointing loss to Iowa State, the team’s most lopsided of the season, he also shared thoughts on lessons learned during a difficult college football season.

Like countless other NCAA programs, the Mountaineers have faced many tests this year. They regrouped after an offseason stoppage and the departure of their defensive coordinator, stayed relatively COVID-free throughout most of the regular season and recently endured a schedule interruption due to a rise in cases at Oklahoma.

Through all of this, Brown said he now has a greater appreciation for adapting as a coach.

“That’s what I’m gaining out of this year, probably more than anything, is that you have to continually adapt, continually change,” Brown said. “Dealing with outside, whether it’s virus, whether it’s social unrest, whatever it is, there’s been all kinds of outside influences that have changed how you have to approach, how you have to schedule, all those types of things. Just the ability to adapt and change are probably the biggest takeaways at this point.”

After a disappointing 42-6 loss at Iowa State, another challenge is coming up for Brown and the Mountaineers. They’ll host Oklahoma Saturday at noon at Milan Puskar Stadium with a perfect home record on the line.

The Mountaineers have never defeated the Sooners as a member of the Big 12 Conference.

You can listen to more of Brown’s thoughts at the top of this page, or hear comments from Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley below: