Lyons: Athletes disappointed, but understanding after cancellation of Oklahoma game

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — WVU director of athletics Shane Lyons is disappointed that the football program had to cancel its senior day game against Oklahoma, but he believes it was the right decision for the safety of athletes, coaches and staff.

WVU football announced Thursday that it is pausing all team activities for seven days due to a rise in COVID-19 cases and corresponding contact tracing within the program. That led to the cancellation of Saturday’s regular season finale against Oklahoma, a game that was originally scheduled for Nov. 28 and had been previously postponed.

In an exclusive interview with Gold and Blue Nation, Lyons acknowledged the disappointment that student-athletes are feeling — especially among seniors, who won’t get to experience a senior day farewell.

“I’m just proud of them. It’s hard. I know there’s a lot of disappointment across the team and not having that chance, but they understand,” Lyons said. “I think that there’s only six teams or seven teams out there that have completed the entire season that was scheduled. We were on track to do that. Unfortunately, this week caught up with us.”

Lyons said several football players have tested positive for COVID-19, leaving about 35 other student-athletes subject to contact tracing. He added that the football program will reevaluate its status after a one-week stoppage of all practices and workouts

The athletic director also confirmed that the game against Oklahoma has been ruled a “no contest.” That means the Mountaineers will conclude the 2020 regular season with a 5-4 overall record, a mark that includes their first undefeated home record since 2009.