Lyons shares message with football seniors, remains committed to playing bowl game

MORGANTOWN, W.Va — Though WVU football’s regular season finale against Oklahoma was cancelled due to a COVID surge within the program, the season isn’t over yet for the Mountaineers.

In an exclusive interview with Gold and Blue Nation, WVU director of athletics Shane Lyons said WVU is still committed to playing in a bowl game. Even though the Mountaineers won’t have their senior day, Lyons hopes those athletes will still receive a sendoff later this month.

“We’re hopeful that we can get this thing under control in the next seven days. We’ve paused until Dec. 17,” Lyons said. “They may not have a home game left in them to be able to celebrate that senior year, but we’re looking at having a bowl game and going to a bowl game, so they will still get to wear the gold and blue one more time and work through that, so I’m just proud of them.”

Prior to Saturday’s scheduled action throughout college football, several outlets projected that West Virginia will appear in a bowl game. CBS Sports predicts WVU will meet Kentucky in the Liberty Bowl Dec. 31 — a matchup that would pit head coach Neal Brown against a team for which he formerly played and coaches.

The latest projection from ESPN has the Mountaineers taking on Minnesota Dec. 26 in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl.

Gold and Blue Nation featured West Virginia’s senior class on the latest edition of The Neal Brown Show, which is archived here.