Mahone, Staley named Academic All-District by CoSIDA

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A pair of West Virginia University redshirt seniors, safety Sean Mahone and kicker Evan Staley, were named to the 2020-21 Academic All-District Football Team, selected by CoSIDA.

Mahone and Staley will advance to the national ballot for second-round voting for inclusion on the All-America team.

They mark the 26th and 27th CoSIDA Academic All-District selections from the West Virginia football team since 2001.

In the classroom, Mahone posted a 3.60 grade point average, earning his bachelor’s degree in management information systems and finished his master’s of business administration degree this May, posting a 3.69 GPA.

Staley completed his bachelor’s degree in exercise physiology with a 3.35 GPA and is currently pursuing a master’s degree in safety management, boasting a 3.75 GPA.

Mahone, an All-Big 12 Conference second team selection by PFF College, started all 10 games at safety for WVU. The four-time Academic All-Big 12 selection was the Mountaineers fifth-leading tackler with 54 stops, including 34 solo tackles and two tackles for loss. He also had four pass breakups, an interception and a fumble recovery. Mahone led WVU in tackles as a junior with 80 stops, including two sacks, five tackles for loss, a forced fumble, an interception and a pass breakup.

Staley has been one of the team’s field goal kickers and handled kickoffs for the past four years. He saw action in six games during the 2020 season until he sustained a season-ending knee injury against Kansas State. He has hit 39 career field goals and 115-of-116 extra points for 232 points. Staley has kicked in 40 career games at WVU and ranks No. 6 for extra points made, No. 7 on the school’s all-time field goals made list and the all-time kick scoring list.