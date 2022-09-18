MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Trailing 38-7 late in the second quarter, Towson’s offense failed to convert on a long fourth down try, handing the ball back to West Virginia (1-2, 0-1 Big 12) with 1:11 remaining in the first half.

Head coach Neal Brown inserted Garrett Greene into the game at quarterback, signaling the end of the day for JT Daniels.

WVU’s starting quarterback was an efficient 16-of-24 passing, threw for one touchdown, and helped lead the offense on six scoring drives.

There was no drop-off after Daniels exited the game.

“Offensively, zero turnovers was the main thing that we were looking for,” Brown said after the game. “We had a plan, quarterback-wise, and (I’m) really pleased that we could get all four of those guys into the game.”

Greene needed just 65 of the 71 seconds he was given in the second quarter to move the Mountaineer offense 49 yards to score once again. Greene put WVU in prime scoring position with a 39-yard run to the Towson four-yard line. Three plays later, the West Virginia lead was extended to 38 points.

The sophomore orchestrated another scoring drive in the third quarter.

Greene led the Mountaineers on an 11-play, 84-yard possession. A 30-yard completion to Cortez Braham put WVU inside the red zone, and the quarterback scampered into the endzone on the next play with an 11-yard touchdown run.

Greene finished his day having completed 3-of-6 passes for 45 yards, and rushing for 59 yards and a touchdown on three carries.

“The quarterbacks, I wanted them (to) really run the offense, just not hand the ball off, we wanted to really run the offense with them,” said Brown.

Entering the contest, Daniels and Greene were the only quarterbacks on the roster who had played this season.

That changed when Will “Goose” Crowder was put into action with 3:35 left in the third period.

After handing the ball off on his first play, the redshirt freshman completed four-straight passes, two of which moved the chains for a first down. Later in the drive, Crowder appeared to have completed a pass to Reese Smith, though it was called back for an ineligible receiver downfield.

How did he respond? Crowder found Smith along the sideline on the very next play, this time for a 30-yard pitch and catch. Two plays later, Crowder threw the first touchdown pass of his collegiate career.

It gave the Mountaineers a 58-7 lead.

Crowder played just the one drive, but was a perfect 6-of-6 passing for 57 yards, and the score.

“I feel really good about those guys,” Brown said when asked about the future of the quarterback position. “I was really pleased that Goose and Nicco got to run a real drive. Because I think those kids are players. I think they’re players, they throw the ball really well.”

The fourth and final quarterback to play for the Mountaineers on Saturday was talented true freshman Nicco Marchiol.

“We’ve been working with Nicco a lot in our developmental stuff. So, he’s got a ton of reps in, really, the last three weeks since we’ve opened the season,” Brown said. “We scrimmage every Sunday night, and then he gets 7-on-7 res on Tuesday and Thursday, and he gets team reps on Wednesday.”

Marchiol led the offense for one drive and, like every quarterback who played in the home grey jerseys Saturday, found the endzone.

The Arizona native, who entered the game to a loud applause from the crowd, completed 2-of-4 passes for 32 yards. Twenty-six of those yards came on the final scoring play of the day, a lofted pass to the back corner of the endzone that landed in the hands of Preston Fox.

“He even made a good decision on the ball he threw out of bounds,” Brown said. “He’s maturing as a football player. And I thought that was a great throw – Preston Fox made a tremendous catch, but that was a great throw in the back of the endzone there for a touchdown.”

Brown acknowledged that both Crowder and Marchiol have the ability to run the football, but neither needed to show that ability on Saturday.

All four quarterbacks led scoring drives, as West Virginia found the endzone on nine of its ten possessions in the 65-7 win over Towson.