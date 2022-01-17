Milum earns third Freshman All-America honor

The accolades keep coming in for the in-state product

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University freshman offensive tackle Wyatt Milum was named to the Football Writers Association of America’s Freshman All-America Team, as announced by the organization.

This marks the third freshman All-America honor for Milum as he already earned spots on The Athletic’s Freshman All-American team and ON3’s True Freshman teams in December. Milum becomes WVU’s first offensive lineman to make the team and fourth player to make the FWAA’s Freshman All-American team.

In all since 2005, the Mountaineers have placed 12 players on 22 different freshman All-American teams, including the third offensive lineman. Ryan Stanchek was named to The Sporting News’ team in 2005, and Zach Frazier made 247Sports’ and ESPN’s True Freshman teams in 2020.

Milum played in 12 games at right tackle in 2021, starting eight in his first year. He played on 622 offensive snaps. He was the WVU Offensive Lineman of the Game (Iowa State) and finished with 29 knockdowns, 17 great blocks and had eight games without allowing a sack.

In all on the FWAA Freshman All-America Team, 28 different schools from 10 conferences and two independents were represented.