Mountaineer GameDay exclusive with Graham Harrell debuts Saturday morning

Get insight from WVU's new offensive coordinator on his coaching style, journey to WVU and more

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — New WVU football offensive coordinator Graham Harrell will be a guest this Saturday morning on Mountaineer GameDay, which airs on five Nexstar stations in the region and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh.

Harrell, who was hired by head coach Neal Brown earlier this month, comes to WVU after a three-year stint at USC. During his collegiate playing career at Texas Tech from 2004-08, he set numerous program and NCAA records, before enjoying a stint in the NFL with the Green Bay Packers.

In an exclusive interview with Gold and Blue Nation’s Mountaineer Football Insider Anjelica Trinone, Harrell reflects on that playing career, his journey into coaching and the mentors who influenced him most. He also peels back the curtain on his mission to develop an “identity” for the WVU football offense as the newest member of Brown’s veteran staff.

This exclusive interview will air in two parts Saturday morning on Mountaineer GameDay. Catch part one on the 10 a.m. edition of Mountaineer Gameday, which airs on the following Nexstar stations in West Virginia and Maryland:

WBOY (Clarksburg)

WOWK (Charleston)

WTRF (Wheeling)

WVNS (Beckley)

WDVM (Hagerstown)

Part two will air during the 10:30 a.m. edition of Mountaineer GameDay, which is televised on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh. Check your local TV listings for more details on airtimes and availability in your hometown.

The full exclusive will be made available at GoldAndBlueNation.com after the conclusion of Mountaineer GameDay.

On each episode of MGD, the Gold and Blue Nation crew will also preview Saturday’s Big 12 basketball clash between WVU and No. 18 Texas Tech, bringing you players to watch, keys to the game, insight from head coach Bob Huggins and more.

The Mountaineers have dropped back-to-back league contests, but hope to regain their footing against an opponent they swept last season. Saturday’s showdown in Lubbock tips off at noon ET on ESPN2.

Gold and Blue Nation is the local leader for Mountaineer sports news, producing comprehensive coverage on TV and online. Download the free Gold and Blue Nation app via your preferred app store so you’re never more than a touch away from our WVU sports reporting, highlights and archived shows.