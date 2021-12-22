Mountaineer Legend Pat White named quarterbacks coach at Campbell

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Pat White has a new coaching gig.

The Mountaineer football legend is now the quarterbacks coach and pass game coordinator at Campbell University, according to an announcement from the team.

Most recently, White served as the quarterbacks coach at FCS Alabama State in 2021. The year prior, he was the running backs coach at South Florida.

He got his first Division I job with FCS Alcorn State in 2018. During his two seasons there, the Braves won a pair of conference championships, and two quarterbacks were named the league’s offensive player of the year.

During his four seasons at WVU, White logged more than 100 total touchdowns and more than 10,000 yards from scrimmage. He graduated as the NCAA’s record-holder for most rushing yards as a quarterback.

White’s 35-8 career mark as a quarterback is also a WVU football record.