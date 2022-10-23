West Virginia football products were making plays all over the country Sunday, as the NFL season continued in Week 7.

Los Angeles saw a quasi-battle between two former West Virginia quarterbacks, a former linebacker came up with another interception, and a previous Mountaineer defensive back was a nightmare for the opposing quarterback in the first half of his contest.

Here is a recap of how past WVU football players played in the NFL on Sunday.

Geno Smith – QB, Seattle Seahawks

Pat White vs. Geno Smith. Well, sort of.

Smith was in uniform and on the field Sunday in Los Angeles, while Pat White took his usual spot among the Chargers coaching staff. White is in his first year as an offensive analyst for the Bolts.

Smith had another efficient day, completing 20 of 27 passes for 210 yards and two touchdowns. It was the fifth time he completed at least 72 percent of his passes this season, and the fifth time he has thrown at least two touchdowns.

White’s Chargers couldn’t get the run game going. Smith and the Seahawks earned a 14-point road victory, winning 37-23.

David Long Jr. – LB, Tennessee Titans

Long picked off his second pass in as many weeks Sunday afternoon in Nashville.

The former Mountaineer linebacker hauled in the fourth interception of his career. He also finished with eight tackles, successfully defended two passes, and put a hit on Indianapolis quarterback Matt Ryan.

Long and the Titans picked up a 19-10 win to move to 4-2 on the season.

Rasul Douglas – CB, Green Bay Packers

Announcers and commentators on-hand at FedEx Field said the name Rasul Douglas a lot Sunday afternoon, especially in the first half.

Douglas recorded three tackles and three pass break-ups through the first 23 minutes of action. He finished the contest with 10 total tackles but wasn’t able to get his hands on another pass the rest of the day.

Despite Douglas’ great play, Green Bay suffered its third-straight loss.

Bruce Irvin – LB, Seattle Seahawks

Bruce Irvin suited up and played in an NFL game for the first time since January 9 on Sunday.

The Mountaineer legend recorded two tackles in the Seattle road win.

“This is home,” Irvin told Fox 13 Seattle after the game. “They drafted a 24-year-old young man, and in my four years here I grew into a grown man. So, I can never turn my back on these guys, and I will always be thankful for John (Schneider) and Pete (Carroll).”

Nick Kwiatkoski – LB, Atlanta Falcons

Another former Mountaineer hard hitter, Kwiatkoski has now appeared in two-straight games for Atlanta.

The 2016 draft pick out of WVU recorded his second tackle of the season, but Atlanta lost handily on the road in Cincinnati.

David Sills V – WR, New York Giants

The former West Virginia wideout hauled in one catch for 19 yards in New York’s comeback win over the Jaguars.

Sills’ catch helped the Giants cross midfield immediately following the two-minute warning in the first half. The drive ended in a field goal, which gave New York the lead at the time.

The catch was Sills’ tenth reception of the year, and took him over 100 yards receiving on the season. It was also the second-longest reception of the year for the talented young receiver.

Sills is still waiting on his first career touchdown.